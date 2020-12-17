Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

