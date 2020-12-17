Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

