Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 104,683 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

THO stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

