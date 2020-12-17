TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Shares Gap Down to $240.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $232.50. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) shares last traded at $241.50, with a volume of 57,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

