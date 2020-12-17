Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

TLRY opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,204,400 shares of company stock worth $12,538,220. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 126.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 87.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

