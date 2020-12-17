Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 50,505 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$23.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.84.

About Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

