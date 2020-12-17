Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) (LON:TPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.80. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 60,680 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41.

Get Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.