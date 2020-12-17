Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.24

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $156.01, with a volume of 1993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

