TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $48,626.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

