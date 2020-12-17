Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,135% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 174.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805,908 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 1,764,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 71,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

