Traders Buy High Volume of Rite Aid Call Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 68,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 13,672 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rite Aid by 988.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.