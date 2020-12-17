Traders Purchase High Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 721 call options.

FOLD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,530. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 483,378 shares valued at $8,826,420. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

