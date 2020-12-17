Traders Purchase High Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,181 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.