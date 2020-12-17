Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Up to $465.00

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $465.00, but opened at $483.60. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $465.60, with a volume of 2,735,183 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.25 ($5.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 407.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

