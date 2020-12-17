Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Raised to $6.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRZBF stock remained flat at $$4.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

