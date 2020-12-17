TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 16.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price was up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 217,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 156,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

