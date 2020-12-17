Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Sets New 52-Week High at $746.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75), with a volume of 17192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 736 ($9.62).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 658.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.06. The firm has a market cap of £445.87 million and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Get Treatt plc (TET.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of Treatt plc (TET.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt plc (TET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt plc (TET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.