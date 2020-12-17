Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

