Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.69-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. Trinseo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.88-2.14 EPS.

TSE opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

