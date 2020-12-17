Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.88-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Trinseo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69-1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $982,180 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.