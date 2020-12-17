Truist Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. 140166 cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $206.66 on Thursday. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

