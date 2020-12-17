TrustSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $40.70 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00135414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00799430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00162505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00384846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079791 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,101,620 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.