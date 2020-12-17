Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Sells $39,675.00 in Stock

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trxade Group stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Trxade Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

