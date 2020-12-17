Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.87

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.87 and last traded at C$16.83, with a volume of 227270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

