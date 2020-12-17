Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 17912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. BidaskClub upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.