TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $766,135.13 and approximately $6,091.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00199541 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 240.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.42 or 0.01790444 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00098228 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000213 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2,123.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.