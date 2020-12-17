Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $492,101.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $492,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $907,107.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.