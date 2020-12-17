Typerium Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 64.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $2.27 million and $331.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00785444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00166513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.