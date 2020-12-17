UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) a €126.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.29 ($119.16).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

ETR:AFX opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.78. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.