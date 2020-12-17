UBS Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $40.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of LB opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

