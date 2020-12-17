UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,440” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,365.68 ($17.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company has a market capitalization of £68.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,240,767 shares of company stock worth $4,375,037,655.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

