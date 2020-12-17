UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 192” Price Target for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.78 ($1.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.65. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

