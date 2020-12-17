Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $406,960.93 and approximately $898.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

