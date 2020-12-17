Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

TSE UNS opened at C$7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. Uni-Select Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.99.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million.

About Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.