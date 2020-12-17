Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNIEF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.