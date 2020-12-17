Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $73.23 million and $2.34 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00785855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00165934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00125454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00079146 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

