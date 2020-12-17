Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Insider Purchases £29,700 in Stock

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) insider Jeremy J. Hamer acquired 18,000 shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.09. The company has a market capitalization of £237.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.16.

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

