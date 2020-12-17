UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNCFF. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

UNCFF opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

