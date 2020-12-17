Unify Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,810.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $76,910.48 and $3,810.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unify has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00463185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

