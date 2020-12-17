United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 84.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

