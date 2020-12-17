Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

