Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.92-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. Unum Group also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.14-1.24 EPS.

UNM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

