Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. Unum Group also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 4.92-5.02 EPS.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,042. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.