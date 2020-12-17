Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Insider Acquires C$405,953.99 in Stock

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 90,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$405,953.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,191,951.37.

Uranium Participation Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Uranium Participation Corporation bought 35,504 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$155,986.82.

On Monday, December 7th, Uranium Participation Corporation bought 90,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$406,326.48.

On Friday, December 4th, Uranium Participation Corporation bought 87,596 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$362,209.46.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Uranium Participation Corporation bought 70,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$289,430.42.

TSE U opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$641.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Uranium Participation Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.39.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

