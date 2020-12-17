Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Insider Acquires C$406,326.48 in Stock

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 90,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,326.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,401,882.72.

Uranium Participation Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 35,504 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,986.82.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 90,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$405,953.99.

On Friday, December 4th, Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 87,596 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 70,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,430.42.

U opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. Uranium Participation Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.48.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

