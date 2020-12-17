Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

