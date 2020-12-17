Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

NYSE UBA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Several analysts have commented on UBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

