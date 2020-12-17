Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Shares of UBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

