Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

UBP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

