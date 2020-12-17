V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00369345 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.00 or 0.02365964 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.